May 29, 2022, 07:44:18 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Died Spence
Author
Topic: Died Spence
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
kippers
Posts: 3 258
Died Spence
Today
at 06:30:16 PM
Remains a Championship player.
I do like him as a player and should have been part of our promotion push. That fucking gobshite idiot Warnock had other ideas. Bet Gibbo is fuming.
kippers
Posts: 3 258
Re: Died Spence
Today
at 06:32:27 PM
Anyway use the money to get Tofollo and Thompson from Huddersfield and Colwill from Cardiff.
