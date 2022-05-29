Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 29, 2022, 04:15:46 PM
Championship Play Off Final !!!
2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
Today at 03:42:24 PM
my tricky is still on after Sunderland, and Port Vale both delivered playoff victories - can the terriers bring home the bacon for headset today on the final day of the football season...

apart from my tricky which is live my individual bet for today....

is a big one if it comes off....

I'm going with Boro lad Jonathon Hogg to bag the opener in todays' scorecast...

Jonathan Hogg, Huddersfield 3-2
First Goal Scorer, Correct score / Huddersfield v Nottingham Forest FC  - 475/1 £0.50
 

and a daft 50p on Spence anytime for Forest. to continue with the boro theme

Djed Spence
Anytime Goalscorer / Huddersfield v Nottingham Forest FC 12/1 £0.50

CMON THE TERRIERS
