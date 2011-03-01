Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
May 29, 2022, 12:16:48 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
according to the pundits...massive trouble outside the stadium
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: according to the pundits...massive trouble outside the stadium (Read 213 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 519
according to the pundits...massive trouble outside the stadium
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:01:12 PM »
tear gas etc. kids gassed etc.
Not good
Logged
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 519
Re: according to the pundits...massive trouble outside the stadium
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 08:18:46 PM »
Video on the other board showing what appears to be Madrid "fans" scaling the perimeter fence and dodging the security guards to gain entry.
.....rather like England did not so long ago.......so expect repercussions!
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 640
Re: according to the pundits...massive trouble outside the stadium
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:01:46 PM »
Plenty of videos on twitter showing scouse cunts climbing fences.
Serve the cunts right for booing the national anthem. Fuck em
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 321
Re: according to the pundits...massive trouble outside the stadium
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:40:05 PM »
i think it was Madrid scaling the fences.. to get in that we all seen
the scousers dint help themselves scaling that wall to be fair ... given their history
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 1 195
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: according to the pundits...massive trouble outside the stadium
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:36:24 PM »
They murdered their own. Its never their fault.
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 256
Re: according to the pundits...massive trouble outside the stadium
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:04:26 AM »
The blame for this lays squarely at the feet of UEFA.
The poor allocation of tickets to the final teams supporters is ridiculous and always has been. It's like they encourage ticket touts that they claim to want to eliminate.
There is absolutely no need to be indiscriminately squirting tear gas at modern day football fans.
Fucking French cunt cops cant stop people traffickers but can meat out their shit to British football fans. That's their agenda...to get stuck into the Brits.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 705
Re: according to the pundits...massive trouble outside the stadium
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:05:13 AM »
It really does seem like that, especially in Spain, then Italy. The German police in Stuttgart were excellent
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...