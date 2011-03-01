kippers

Re: according to the pundits...massive trouble outside the stadium « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:04:26 AM » The blame for this lays squarely at the feet of UEFA.

The poor allocation of tickets to the final teams supporters is ridiculous and always has been. It's like they encourage ticket touts that they claim to want to eliminate.



There is absolutely no need to be indiscriminately squirting tear gas at modern day football fans.



Fucking French cunt cops cant stop people traffickers but can meat out their shit to British football fans. That's their agenda...to get stuck into the Brits.