May 29, 2022, 12:16:48 PM
Author Topic: according to the pundits...massive trouble outside the stadium  (Read 213 times)
« on: Yesterday at 08:01:12 PM »
tear gas etc.  kids gassed etc.

Not good
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:18:46 PM »
Video on the other board showing what appears to be Madrid "fans" scaling the perimeter fence and dodging the security guards to gain entry.

.....rather like England did not so long ago.......so expect repercussions!
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:01:46 PM »
Plenty of videos on twitter showing scouse cunts climbing fences.

Serve the cunts right for booing the national anthem. Fuck em
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:40:05 PM »
i think it was Madrid scaling the fences.. to get in that we all seen

the scousers dint help themselves scaling that wall to be fair ... given their history
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:36:24 PM »
They murdered their own. Its never their fault.
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:04:26 AM »
The blame for this lays squarely at the feet of UEFA.
The poor allocation of tickets to the final teams supporters is ridiculous and always has been. It's like they encourage ticket touts that they claim to want to eliminate.

   There is absolutely no need to be indiscriminately squirting tear gas at modern day football fans.

  Fucking French cunt cops cant stop people traffickers but can meat out their shit to British football fans. That's their agenda...to get stuck into the Brits.
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:05:13 AM »
It really does seem like that, especially in Spain, then Italy. The German police in Stuttgart were excellent
