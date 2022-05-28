Welcome,
May 28, 2022, 09:52:26 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com
according to the pundits...massive trouble outside the stadium
Author
Topic: according to the pundits...massive trouble outside the stadium
Gray Squirrel
Pigeon droppings
Pigeon droppings
according to the pundits...massive trouble outside the stadium
Today
Today at 08:01:12 PM
tear gas etc. kids gassed etc.
Not good
Pigeon droppings
Re: according to the pundits...massive trouble outside the stadium
Today
Today at 08:18:46 PM
Video on the other board showing what appears to be Madrid "fans" scaling the perimeter fence and dodging the security guards to gain entry.
.....rather like England did not so long ago.......so expect repercussions!
Bernie
Re: according to the pundits...massive trouble outside the stadium
Today
Today at 09:01:46 PM
Plenty of videos on twitter showing scouse cunts climbing fences.
Serve the cunts right for booing the national anthem. Fuck em
headset
Re: according to the pundits...massive trouble outside the stadium
Today
Today at 09:40:05 PM
i think it was Madrid scaling the fences.. to get in that we all seen
the scousers dint help themselves scaling that wall to be fair ... given their history
