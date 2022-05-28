Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 30, 2022, 02:11:58 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Stockton Cost Of Living Protest  (Read 274 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 323


View Profile
« on: May 28, 2022, 07:18:16 PM »
didn't fly me get the invite to help boost the numbers - a piss poor turn out from the lefties...

they can't even blame poor weather.... the lefties are finished - the clocks ticking for them too many cranks if you ask me like the silly cow who says birds have cocks


if they don't win the next election -  call it a day would be my advice to the Labour Party or bin the cranks off !!


fair doos & a thumbs up to the ones who turned up - shame on the gobshites who stayed at home monkey



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/cost-of-living/cost-living-protesters-turn-out-24089373
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 640


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: May 28, 2022, 09:00:07 PM »
The state of those scruffy cunts..

Whats this sinister sounding peoples assembly  ???
Who runs it? Who funds it?
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 259


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:08:23 AM »
The town where I live was thriving last night. Bars and restaurants were choked.
Takeaway delivery guys buzzing around all night.

What cost of living crisis?
Sure things are more expensive but people are managing.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 545


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:53:59 AM »
Airports thronged,ditto ferry ports etc.
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 259


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:56:21 AM »
It's the same as the Nat Ins rise.
The very people who are bitterly against it are the same people weeping that more money should be available for social care.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 