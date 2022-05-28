headset

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool 2-0

First Goal Scorer25/1

Liverpool v Real Madrid £0.50



Luis Diaz

Liverpool 3-1

First Goal Scorer50/1

Liverpool v Real Madrid £0.50





Diogo Jota

19/4

Last Goal Scorer

Liverpool v Real Madrid £0.50



Virgil van Dijk

8/1

Anytime Goalscorer

Liverpool v Real Madrid £0.50





they don't come much bigger than this in football - European Royalty on Show in the battle for the title of Champions Of Europe!!



A song I'm sure you are all well accustomed to by now.....sing along if you like



We've conquered all of Europe

We're never going to stop



From Paris down to Turkey

We've won the fucking lot

Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly

The Fields of Anfield Road

We are loyal supporters

And we come from Liverpool



Allez, Allez, Allez

Allez, Allez, Allez

Allez, Allez, Allez

Allez, Allez, Allez...





Come On The Reds!!





I think most Boro fans of a certain age loathe Liverpool. It started with me when they unsettled Souness and then signed him.I hope Real wipe the manic grin off tomestone teeth Klopps fizzog.

I will be on the shorts earlier than expected if me cans run out - our lass will be going mad if I'm out of action tonight

15-minute delay to kick-off....I will be on the shorts earlier than expected if me cans run out - our lass will be going mad if I'm out of action tonight

I still fancy Liverpool but Madrid does have a naughty bench I will give them that..



we don't want another Bale moment that's for sure...



a lucky offside for the redmen!



sound of the old skool .... the sound of the originals!









with the beats kicking high & the beats kicking low!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sEgiNag27WI

It's all Liverpool and they should be winning... the scary bit is if you don't score chances mean fuck all in reality...
I still fancy Liverpool but Madrid does have a naughty bench I will give them that..
we don't want another Bale moment that's for sure...
a lucky offside for the redmen!
sound of the old skool .... the sound of the originals!
with the beats kicking high & the beats kicking low!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sEgiNag27WI