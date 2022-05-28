Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 28, 2022, 09:52:08 PM
Champions League Bets On !!!
headset
Posts: 5 326


« on: Today at 07:08:17 PM »
all placed and my punts for tonight are.....

Mohamed Salah
Liverpool 2-0
First Goal Scorer25/1
Liverpool v Real Madrid £0.50

Luis Diaz
Liverpool 3-1
First Goal Scorer50/1
Liverpool v Real Madrid £0.50


Diogo Jota
19/4
Last Goal Scorer
Liverpool v Real Madrid £0.50

Virgil van Dijk
8/1
Anytime Goalscorer
Liverpool v Real Madrid £0.50


they don't come much bigger than this in football - European Royalty on Show in the battle for the title of Champions Of Europe!!

A song I'm sure you are all well accustomed to by now.....sing along if you like monkey

We've conquered all of Europe
We're never going to stop

From Paris down to Turkey
We've won the fucking lot
Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly
The Fields of Anfield Road
We are loyal supporters
And we come from Liverpool

Allez, Allez, Allez
Allez, Allez, Allez
Allez, Allez, Allez
Allez, Allez, Allez...


Come On The Reds!!
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 545


« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:14:41 PM »
I think most Boro fans of a certain age loathe Liverpool. It started with me when they unsettled Souness and then signed him.I hope Real wipe the manic grin off tomestone teeth Klopps fizzog.
headset
Posts: 5 326


« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:48:02 PM »
15-minute delay to kick-off....


I will be on the shorts earlier than expected if me cans run out - our lass will be going mad if I'm out of action tonight monkey
Snoozy
Posts: 637


« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:28:23 PM »
Gone with 3-1 Madrid. Used my free £5 bet off 365
headset
Posts: 5 326


« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:23:51 PM »
It's all Liverpool and they should be winning... the scary bit is if you don't score chances mean fuck all in reality...

I still fancy Liverpool but Madrid does have a naughty bench I will give them that..

we don't want another Bale moment that's for sure...

a lucky offside for the redmen!

sound of the old skool .... the sound of the originals!




with the beats kicking high & the beats kicking low! monkey

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sEgiNag27WI
headset
Posts: 5 326


« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:36:12 PM »
they've made offside to complicated for the common man...

it plays to the letter of the law....


i would still vote for linesmen and referees' decision given a choice good or bad - over technology... which is too correct for me as crazy as that may sound
headset
Posts: 5 326


« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:48:50 PM »
would u like another tune my old skool dancers..

mo salah.. mo salah..running down the wing!
