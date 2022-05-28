Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 28, 2022, 07:15:37 PM
Champions League Bets On !!!
Today at 07:08:17 PM
all placed and my punts for tonight are.....

Mohamed Salah
Liverpool 2-0
First Goal Scorer25/1
Liverpool v Real Madrid £0.50

Luis Diaz
Liverpool 3-1
First Goal Scorer50/1
Liverpool v Real Madrid £0.50


Diogo Jota
19/4
Last Goal Scorer
Liverpool v Real Madrid £0.50

Virgil van Dijk
8/1
Anytime Goalscorer
Liverpool v Real Madrid £0.50


they don't come much bigger than this in football - European Royalty on Show in the battle for the title of Champions Of Europe!!

A song I'm sure you are all well accustomed to by now.....sing along if you like monkey

We've conquered all of Europe
We're never going to stop

From Paris down to Turkey
We've won the fucking lot
Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly
The Fields of Anfield Road
We are loyal supporters
And we come from Liverpool

Allez, Allez, Allez
Allez, Allez, Allez
Allez, Allez, Allez
Allez, Allez, Allez...


Come On The Reds!!
Reply #1 on: Today at 07:14:41 PM
I think most Boro fans of a certain age loathe Liverpool. It started with me when they unsettled Souness and then signed him.I hope Real wipe the manic grin off tomestone teeth Klopps fizzog.
Logged
