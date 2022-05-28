headset

all placed and my punts for tonight are.....

Mohamed Salah
Liverpool 2-0
First Goal Scorer 25/1
Liverpool v Real Madrid £0.50

Luis Diaz
Liverpool 3-1
First Goal Scorer 50/1
Liverpool v Real Madrid £0.50

Diogo Jota
19/4
Last Goal Scorer
Liverpool v Real Madrid £0.50

Virgil van Dijk
8/1
Anytime Goalscorer
Liverpool v Real Madrid £0.50

they don't come much bigger than this in football - European Royalty on Show in the battle for the title of Champions Of Europe!!

A song I'm sure you are all well accustomed to by now.....sing along if you like

We've conquered all of Europe
We're never going to stop
From Paris down to Turkey
We've won the fucking lot
Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly
The Fields of Anfield Road
We are loyal supporters
And we come from Liverpool

Allez, Allez, Allez
Allez, Allez, Allez
Allez, Allez, Allez
Allez, Allez, Allez...

Come On The Reds!!