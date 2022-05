headset

Offline



Posts: 5 317





Posts: 5 317 Re: Wrexham v Grimsby......what a match! « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:37:08 PM »





busy in the garden and it keeps the good lady sweet when I'm not lounged around the tele all weekend watching football....



I will dip in and out for the 4 o'clock kick-off...





then it's the mary anns out tonight for the big one!



maybe a short or two if it goes into extra time etc





in your in your hearts and you'll never walk alone sounds like i missed a good onebusy in the garden and it keeps the good lady sweet when I'm not lounged around the tele all weekend watching football....I will dip in and out for the 4 o'clock kick-off...then it's the mary anns out tonight for the big one!maybe a short or two if it goes into extra time etcin your in your hearts and you'll never walk alone Logged