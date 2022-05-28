Welcome,
June 01, 2022, 11:32:39 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
TRANS ROW Piers Morgan SLAMS Labour MP
Author
Topic: TRANS ROW Piers Morgan SLAMS Labour MP
headset
TRANS ROW Piers Morgan SLAMS Labour MP
I know it's the weekend so we can all have a laugh at this crackpot Labour MP....who thinks females can have a penis ....FFS...
the is not a cat n hells chance Labour will get in spouting shit like that... they need to wake up....or it will be another election failure on its way for them.....
the wanting shutting down as a party with nutters like that standing as an MP.
i wonder if i can grow a pussy before i die - i can bin our lass off then
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18712653/piers-morgan-slams-stella-creasy-trans-comments/
Rutters
Re: TRANS ROW Piers Morgan SLAMS Labour MP
That's the problem with Identity Politics. It's only a matter of time before identities clash.
headset
Re: TRANS ROW Piers Morgan SLAMS Labour MP
it will sink in one day and they will make a choice - fuck the cranks off or forget ever holding power
Bernie
Re: TRANS ROW Piers Morgan SLAMS Labour MP
A women can have a penis .. ffs
These people are mentally ill.
kippers
Re: TRANS ROW Piers Morgan SLAMS Labour MP
Quote from: Rutters on May 28, 2022, 01:41:51 PM
That's the problem with Identity Politics. It's only a matter of time before identities clash.
See feminists versus Trans
Squarewheelbike
Re: TRANS ROW Piers Morgan SLAMS Labour MP
Did all of Piers five figure viewers on TalkTV agree with him?
Rutters
Re: TRANS ROW Piers Morgan SLAMS Labour MP
Why? Do you disagree with him?
Squarewheelbike
Re: TRANS ROW Piers Morgan SLAMS Labour MP
Quote from: Rutters on May 29, 2022, 06:37:38 PM
Why? Do you disagree with him?
I'll never consider anything he has to say with any credibility. The man's a moronic gobshite!
Rutters
Re: TRANS ROW Piers Morgan SLAMS Labour MP
Saying a woman can't have a penis is credible. Whether you agree or not.
Bernie
Re: TRANS ROW Piers Morgan SLAMS Labour MP
Jim "nick nick" Davidson has his say on the topic.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sf9mXnKso98
kippers
Re: TRANS ROW Piers Morgan SLAMS Labour MP
Do you think geezers go down the trans route so the can just be fucking narky with anyone who says they cant go in the ladies for a squirt?
Squarewheelbike
Re: TRANS ROW Piers Morgan SLAMS Labour MP
Quote from: Rutters on May 29, 2022, 08:15:55 PM
Saying a woman can't have a penis is credible. Whether you agree or not.
Well me and Goldie Looking Chain disagree, was that you're lass they were singing about?
Rutters
Re: TRANS ROW Piers Morgan SLAMS Labour MP
If you think 'women can't have penises' lacks credibility then you lose any yourself.
MF(c) DOOM
Re: TRANS ROW Piers Morgan SLAMS Labour MP
Does anyone else think its an issue blown massively out of proportion by a handful of oddbods on twitter and the Daily Mail. Ive never met any woman in real life who has met a transgender woman swinging her cock around in a changing room or a ladies toilet. Not one, maybe i lead a sheltered life.
Rutters
Re: TRANS ROW Piers Morgan SLAMS Labour MP
I think you are correct.
The entire thing is driven by radical feminists who don't particularly like men (or men who would rather be women) and really don't like having their privileges challenged. Trans-activism is just a backlash to that.
Trans-women have been using female toilets for a very long time, usually unnoticed.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: TRANS ROW Piers Morgan SLAMS Labour MP
Most of the headline-grabbing subjects are the same. It diverts us away from national and worldwide subjects of import, like accountancy.
Winston
Re: TRANS ROW Piers Morgan SLAMS Labour MP
My understanding is this is based on an article with the Telegraph to discuss her allegations that she was threatened with gang rape at university
I actually dont know how this must of been brought up in the interview
