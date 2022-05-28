Welcome,
May 31, 2022, 12:50:42 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
TRANS ROW Piers Morgan SLAMS Labour MP
Author
Topic: TRANS ROW Piers Morgan SLAMS Labour MP (Read 451 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 323
TRANS ROW Piers Morgan SLAMS Labour MP
«
on:
May 28, 2022, 11:44:38 AM »
I know it's the weekend so we can all have a laugh at this crackpot Labour MP....who thinks females can have a penis ....FFS...
the is not a cat n hells chance Labour will get in spouting shit like that... they need to wake up....or it will be another election failure on its way for them.....
the wanting shutting down as a party with nutters like that standing as an MP.
i wonder if i can grow a pussy before i die - i can bin our lass off then
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18712653/piers-morgan-slams-stella-creasy-trans-comments/
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 692
Re: TRANS ROW Piers Morgan SLAMS Labour MP
«
Reply #1 on:
May 28, 2022, 01:41:51 PM »
That's the problem with Identity Politics. It's only a matter of time before identities clash.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 323
Re: TRANS ROW Piers Morgan SLAMS Labour MP
«
Reply #2 on:
May 28, 2022, 07:23:48 PM »
it will sink in one day and they will make a choice - fuck the cranks off or forget ever holding power
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 642
Re: TRANS ROW Piers Morgan SLAMS Labour MP
«
Reply #3 on:
May 28, 2022, 09:02:57 PM »
A women can have a penis .. ffs
These people are mentally ill.
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 262
Re: TRANS ROW Piers Morgan SLAMS Labour MP
«
Reply #4 on:
May 29, 2022, 10:02:09 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on May 28, 2022, 01:41:51 PM
That's the problem with Identity Politics. It's only a matter of time before identities clash.
See feminists versus Trans
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 480
Re: TRANS ROW Piers Morgan SLAMS Labour MP
«
Reply #5 on:
May 29, 2022, 05:01:12 PM »
Did all of Piers five figure viewers on TalkTV agree with him?
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 692
Re: TRANS ROW Piers Morgan SLAMS Labour MP
«
Reply #6 on:
May 29, 2022, 06:37:38 PM »
Why? Do you disagree with him?
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 480
Re: TRANS ROW Piers Morgan SLAMS Labour MP
«
Reply #7 on:
May 29, 2022, 07:53:21 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on May 29, 2022, 06:37:38 PM
Why? Do you disagree with him?
I'll never consider anything he has to say with any credibility. The man's a moronic gobshite!
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 692
Re: TRANS ROW Piers Morgan SLAMS Labour MP
«
Reply #8 on:
May 29, 2022, 08:15:55 PM »
Saying a woman can't have a penis is credible. Whether you agree or not.
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 642
Re: TRANS ROW Piers Morgan SLAMS Labour MP
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 05:03:10 PM »
Jim "nick nick" Davidson has his say on the topic.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sf9mXnKso98
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 262
Re: TRANS ROW Piers Morgan SLAMS Labour MP
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 06:28:39 PM »
Do you think geezers go down the trans route so the can just be fucking narky with anyone who says they cant go in the ladies for a squirt?
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 480
Re: TRANS ROW Piers Morgan SLAMS Labour MP
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 11:03:32 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on May 29, 2022, 08:15:55 PM
Saying a woman can't have a penis is credible. Whether you agree or not.
Well me and Goldie Looking Chain disagree, was that you're lass they were singing about?
Logged
