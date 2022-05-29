headset

Offline



Posts: 5 323





Posts: 5 323 TRANS ROW Piers Morgan SLAMS Labour MP « on: Yesterday at 11:44:38 AM »



the is not a cat n hells chance Labour will get in spouting shit like that... they need to wake up....or it will be another election failure on its way for them.....



the wanting shutting down as a party with nutters like that standing as an MP.



i wonder if i can grow a pussy before i die - i can bin our lass off then





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18712653/piers-morgan-slams-stella-creasy-trans-comments/ I know it's the weekend so we can all have a laugh at this crackpot Labour MP....who thinks females can have a penis ....FFS...the is not a cat n hells chance Labour will get in spouting shit like that... they need to wake up....or it will be another election failure on its way for them.....the wanting shutting down as a party with nutters like that standing as an MP.i wonder if i can grow a pussy before i die - i can bin our lass off then Logged