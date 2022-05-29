Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 29, 2022, 12:16:42 PM
Author Topic: TRANS ROW Piers Morgan SLAMS Labour MP  (Read 212 times)
headset
« on: Yesterday at 11:44:38 AM »
I know it's the weekend so we can all have a laugh at this crackpot Labour MP....who thinks females can have a penis ....FFS...

the is not a cat n hells chance Labour will get in spouting shit like that... they need to wake up....or it will be another election failure on its way for them.....

the wanting shutting down as a party with nutters like that standing as an MP.

i wonder if i can grow a pussy before i die - i can bin our lass off then monkey


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18712653/piers-morgan-slams-stella-creasy-trans-comments/
Rutters
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:41:51 PM »
That's the problem with Identity Politics. It's only a matter of time before identities clash.
headset
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:23:48 PM »
it will sink in one day and they will make a choice - fuck the cranks off or forget ever holding power
Bernie
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:02:57 PM »
A women can have a penis.. ffs

These people are mentally ill.
kippers
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:02:09 AM »
That's the problem with Identity Politics. It's only a matter of time before identities clash.


See feminists versus Trans
