obviously, a massive name on the CV to play for them...



when he mentions playing with those kinds of players he must wonder with a big if only he didn't suffer them injuries over there - when you think what Sergio Ramos and Co went on to win over time..



you just never know what might have been in his trophy cabinet today.



I also I agree with him Real Madrid is the big boys in football and you would find it hard to knock them back as a footballer I would imagine...







https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/18711040/van-dijk-real-madrid-liverpool-woodgate/











