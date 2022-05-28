I've got Port Vale in my playoff tricky treble with Sunderland and Huddersfield will i be ending the season on high with another tricky in my sky rocket
the warm-up game Port Vale v Mansfield @ the home of football Wembley - before we all settle down for the showpiece champions league final tonight in Paris between 2 footballing giants Liverpool V Real Madrid.
2-0 Vale today will be my punt with a first goalscorer once the teams announced https://www.skysports.com/football/mansfield-town-vs-port-vale/463636