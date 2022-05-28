I do like a gimmicky type headline..
I'm going with Huddersfield and I might have a punt on ex-Boro player Rhodes to bag the first one in my forecast...
he did his bit in firing us up when he was at Boro under Karanka - so will always get a doff of the cap from me for that...
I'm not sure of him coming back here mind you - if early summer rumors are to be belived... so me personally would rule that out if I was in charge.
fingers crossed he is in a promotion party tomorrow - im blue and white stripes tomorrow and no red insight https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18710813/huddersfield-premier-league-forest-jordan-rhodes/