ANTIQUE RHODES SHOW « on: Today at 06:30:18 AM » I do like a gimmicky type headline..



I'm going with Huddersfield and I might have a punt on ex-Boro player Rhodes to bag the first one in my forecast...



he did his bit in firing us up when he was at Boro under Karanka - so will always get a doff of the cap from me for that...



I'm not sure of him coming back here mind you - if early summer rumors are to be belived... so me personally would rule that out if I was in charge.



fingers crossed he is in a promotion party tomorrow - im blue and white stripes tomorrow and no red insight







https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18710813/huddersfield-premier-league-forest-jordan-rhodes/







