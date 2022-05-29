good news for Middlesbrough if that is the fee - or a bidding war starts.a decent move for Spence as well back to London and, it will piss the Forest lot offit is also a bit dirty from him if true given Forest might fancy him if they go up...whilst spurs and Arsenal are a pull - if it was me and Forest get promoted & offered the same wages I would give them the first option -so maybe it's just paper talk.

one thing i would say going to the big boys is not always the answer unless money is your motivation - look at Jack Clarke and where he is now playing his football...after that dustbin lid move



it will be a good bit of business anything 15 or above - i was thinking 10 max so what do i know.one thing i would say going to the big boys is not always the answer unless money is your motivation - look at Jack Clarke and where he is now playing his football...after that dustbin lid moveForest might be a better option if they go up and thwn gives him a chance to bed in and prove himself in the premier league - go to Spurs/Arsenal etc you either hit the ground running or become the next Jack Clarke out on loan back in the north east at the Mackems