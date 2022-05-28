Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Tottenham out to pip Arsenal in £15m transfer race for Djed Spence  (Read 124 times)
good news for Middlesbrough if that is the fee - or a bidding war starts.

a decent move for Spence as well back to London and, it will piss the Forest lot off monkey

it is also a bit dirty from him if true given Forest might fancy him if they go up...

whilst spurs and Arsenal are a pull - if it was me and Forest get promoted & offered the same wages I would give them the first option -

so maybe it's just paper talk.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18709930/tottenham-arsenal-transfer-spence-conte/
Any auction is a plus , up goes the price 
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
It looks like hes going for around £15 million
it will be a good bit of business anything 15 or above - i was thinking 10 max so what do i know.

one thing i would say going to the big boys is not always the answer unless money is your motivation - look at Jack Clarke and where he is now playing his football...after that dustbin lid move

Forest might be a better option if they go up and thwn gives him a chance to bed in and prove himself in the premier league - go to Spurs/Arsenal etc you either hit the ground running or become the next Jack Clarke out on loan back in the north east at the Mackems monkey
