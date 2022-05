headset

Tottenham out to pip Arsenal in 15m transfer race for Djed Spence



a decent move for Spence as well back to London and, it will piss the Forest lot off



it is also a bit dirty from him if true given Forest might fancy him if they go up...



whilst spurs and Arsenal are a pull - if it was me and Forest get promoted & offered the same wages I would give them the first option -



so maybe it's just paper talk.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18709930/tottenham-arsenal-transfer-spence-conte/



