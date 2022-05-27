Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Formula 1 big name arrested in Brazil for illegally carrying a gun!
Surprisingly it's 91yr old Bernie Ecclestone!

Claims he didn't know it was there!

I know old people a renowned for forgetfulness.....but packing a piece........and claiming memory loss?

yes it brought a giggle to my face did that monkey

I'm sure a few quid will sort that out in the end
