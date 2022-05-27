Welcome,
May 27, 2022, 10:53:19 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Formula 1 big name arrested in Brazil for illegally carrying a gun!
Author
Topic: Formula 1 big name arrested in Brazil for illegally carrying a gun!
Billy Balfour
Pigeon droppings
Formula 1 big name arrested in Brazil for illegally carrying a gun!
Surprisingly it's 91yr old Bernie Ecclestone!
Claims he didn't know it was there!
I know old people a renowned for forgetfulness.....but packing a piece........and claiming memory loss?
