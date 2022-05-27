Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 27, 2022, 10:53:19 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Formula 1 big name arrested in Brazil for illegally carrying a gun!  (Read 13 times)
Billy Balfour and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 514


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:53:32 AM »
Surprisingly it's 91yr old Bernie Ecclestone!

Claims he didn't know it was there!

I know old people a renowned for forgetfulness.....but packing a piece........and claiming memory loss?

 :alf:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 