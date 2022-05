headset

John Terry hits back at Rio Ferdinands



Ferdinand and Vidic was a cracking partnership but John Terry is up there with the best of them.. I would also throw Tony Adams in me.. Van Dyke might top the tree one day but he doesn't beat the above yet



My Top 5 - individually (from the eye - no stats)



Ferdinand

Terry

Adams

Vidich

VVD



