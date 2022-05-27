headset

John McEnroe slams Emma Raducanu for axing coaches



I'm not a big tennis fan other than Wimbledon.



I do have to say sacking her coach after one big win which she obviously earned was maybe the wrong thing to do..



whatever you think of McEnroe he is no mug when it comes to all things tennis - a bit of a mouthy fucker on the court in his day but still a top top player...i was more a Borg man back then..





it might be worth them two pairing up with each other - in order for her to kick start her career and lose the one hit winder tag - she is still young enough...



she is a looker but maybe needs to leave the photoshoots alone for a bit.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18696159/john-mcenroe-slams-emma-raducanu-coaches-pressure/



