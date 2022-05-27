headset

Posts: 5 296 Carragher & Neville disagree on the big one!!! « on: Today at 06:11:54 AM »



I've got to say he had done well with his online stuff Gary Neville - his overlap shows are worth a watch/listen if you follow the premier league and find some spare time, he interviews some big names of the game.





good dog walking material



he seems a totally different character from his playing days.



as you will all know by now - I'm behind the redmen tomorrow night as they go searching for the big cup treble... Walk-On........



https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12621802/champions-league-final-jamie-carragher-confident-liverpool-will-beat-real-madrid-but-gary-neville-disagrees





