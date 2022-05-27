Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Carragher & Neville disagree on the big one!!!
Today at 06:11:54 AM
no real surprises on that one... Carragher goes with the redmen and Neville backs Madrid over his fellow English team - I suppose the love lost between the mancs & scousers when it comes to football.

I've got to say he had done well with his online stuff Gary Neville - his overlap shows are worth a watch/listen if you follow the premier league and find some spare time, he interviews some big names of the game.


good dog walking material

he seems a totally different character from his playing days.

as you will all know by now  - I'm behind the redmen tomorrow night as they go searching for the big cup treble... Walk-On........ monkey

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12621802/champions-league-final-jamie-carragher-confident-liverpool-will-beat-real-madrid-but-gary-neville-disagrees
