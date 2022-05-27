Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 27, 2022, 07:46:23 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Huddersfield to cut down Forest  (Read 40 times)
0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 296


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:59:42 AM »
my money is going on Huddersfield i don't mind Forest as club - I just can't be doing with Steve Copper after his dirty cheating carry-on with his Swansea side one year when Boro played them.

he has done well with Forest I will give him that but won't have my backing for his shenanigans with his Swansea side.

I'm Hudds in the championship playoff final - which i will probably watch monkey


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18568259/nottingham-forest-vs-huddersfield-date-tv-channel-team-news-championship-play-off-final/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 