he has done well with Forest I will give him that but won't have my backing for his shenanigans with his Swansea side.



I'm Hudds in the championship playoff final - which i will probably watch





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18568259/nottingham-forest-vs-huddersfield-date-tv-channel-team-news-championship-play-off-final/ my money is going on Huddersfield i don't mind Forest as club - I just can't be doing with Steve Copper after his dirty cheating carry-on with his Swansea side one year when Boro played them.

he has done well with Forest I will give him that but won't have my backing for his shenanigans with his Swansea side.

I'm Hudds in the championship playoff final - which i will probably watch