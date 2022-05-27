Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 27, 2022, 07:46:17 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Dirty Leeds Go Big  (Read 32 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 296


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:54:41 AM »
with a 25 million pound transfer for  Red Bull Salzburg player Brenden Aaronson .

a big year for the dirties after surviving through the skin of their teeth on the last day.

i reckon the Leeds manager could be the manager first out the door next year - if they have a bad start he will be gone for me within the first 10 games.

you can't knock them for spending that kind of money - peanuts in premier league terms but decent money to the rest of us.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18698365/leeds-agree-transfer-brenden-aaronson/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 