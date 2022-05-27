with a 25 million pound transfer for Red Bull Salzburg player Brenden Aaronson .
a big year for the dirties after surviving through the skin of their teeth on the last day.
i reckon the Leeds manager could be the manager first out the door next year - if they have a bad start he will be gone for me within the first 10 games.
you can't knock them for spending that kind of money - peanuts in premier league terms but decent money to the rest of us.https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18698365/leeds-agree-transfer-brenden-aaronson/