May 26, 2022, 08:24:08 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
traveller families at popular walking spot
Author
Topic: traveller families at popular walking spot (Read 129 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
traveller families at popular walking spot
Today
at 03:31:16 PM »
now I don't have a problem with them pitching up if they cleaned up after themselves
I'm sure they left a mess last time out near or not so far from there....
anyroad a little joke to litten the mood.....
What key can open any door?
A pikey
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/council-officers-visit-group-traveller-24065495
Ollyboro
Re: traveller families at popular walking spot
Today
at 07:10:24 PM »
Misread the title as "Popular wanking spot". Then when I read the bit about cleaning up after themselves I became more convinced that the OP is some kind of onanist dogger. Then I realised it was my one track mind that was at fault. Stand down.
