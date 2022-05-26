Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Liverpool stars train with brain sensors ahead of Champions League
it goes to show technology is well entrenched in the game and, must be proven for these clubs to be using it.

the back room doctors and sports scientists are a clever lot so the big mangers must and, do listen to them.

like all the good ideas it will trickle down the leagues...

that's why I was very surprised and he did well for Boro Warnock in keeping us up to hear him say some Boro players were not eating properly on match days... a bit odd and strange that in this day and age of all things sports science...

the big one is getting close by the minute - we've conquered all of Europe!!! monkey


https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/liverpool-brain-sensors-champions-league-27067659
63% of Liverpool players apparently have asthma and as such use the steroidal medication (usually salbutamol) to treat this illness. The national average for asthma in the UK is around 9%.

Seems like Liverpool have a bit of team sky dodginess going on here. Some might even say they are doping.

