Liverpool stars train with brain sensors ahead of Champions League



the back room doctors and sports scientists are a clever lot so the big mangers must and, do listen to them.



like all the good ideas it will trickle down the leagues...



that's why I was very surprised and he did well for Boro Warnock in keeping us up to hear him say some Boro players were not eating properly on match days... a bit odd and strange that in this day and age of all things sports science...



the big one is getting close by the minute - we've conquered all of Europe!!!





https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/liverpool-brain-sensors-champions-league-27067659



