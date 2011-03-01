it's starting to hot up this one - the is genuine dislike between these two - so it's not a true pantomime show outside the ring that you often get between two opposing fighters looking to sell tickets & views.
it's one i will be tuned into and eager to watch .. the recent Katie taylor fight was a good one - so these 2 have to live up to or sort of match that one - to keep ladies boxing as a must-watch as the men boxing is..
at least this one wont be on at daft o'clock in the morning
she is no mug Shields and will be a tough one for Marshall, but I will be going for Hartlepool's Marshall to KO Shields on the night come Septemberhttps://www.skysports.com/boxing/news/12183/12620785/savannah-marshall-hits-back-at-claressa-shields-after-mind-games-accusation-she-knew-all-about-my-injury