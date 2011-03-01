Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 26, 2022, 01:35:38 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Savannah Marshall hits back at Claressa Shields  (Read 136 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 282


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:07:52 AM »
it's starting to hot up this one - the is genuine dislike between these two - so it's not a true pantomime show outside the ring that you often get between two opposing fighters looking to sell tickets & views.


it's one i will be tuned into and eager to watch .. the recent Katie taylor fight was a good one - so these 2 have to live up to or sort of match that one - to keep ladies boxing as a must-watch as the men boxing is..


at least this one wont be on at daft o'clock in the morning monkey

she is no mug Shields and will be a tough one for Marshall, but I will be going for  Hartlepool's Marshall to KO Shields on the night come September



https://www.skysports.com/boxing/news/12183/12620785/savannah-marshall-hits-back-at-claressa-shields-after-mind-games-accusation-she-knew-all-about-my-injury
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 704



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:36:48 AM »
 
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 250


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:24:05 PM »
Something uncomfortable about gadgie watching lasses fight
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 