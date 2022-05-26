headset

Offline



Posts: 5 288





Posts: 5 288 Vincent Kompany To Burnley « on: Today at 07:52:30 AM »



done ok at Anderlecht but the English game is a whole different kettle of fish as we all know - as will kompany who was a cracking player all things said...





i had a niggling feeling they might come in for Wilder if they dropped - so I'm cool with them going for Kompany - With hindsight, keeping Dyche would have been the best option here on relegation





https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12621316/vincent-kompany-leaves-anderlecht-and-on-burnley-shortlist-to-succeed-sean-dyche-as-clarets-boss-following-relegation interesting he is a name that might have some pull & connections in the search for players - no 'championship' managerial experience but then again neither did Bryan Robson but he still took us up in his first season in management.done ok at Anderlecht but the English game is a whole different kettle of fish as we all know - as will kompany who was a cracking player all things said...i had a niggling feeling they might come in for Wilder if they dropped - so I'm cool with them going for Kompany - With hindsight, keeping Dyche would have been the best option here on relegation Logged