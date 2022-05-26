Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Vincent Kompany To Burnley  (Read 113 times)
interesting he is a name that might have some pull & connections in the search for players - no 'championship' managerial experience but then again neither did Bryan Robson but he still took us up in his first season in management.

done ok at Anderlecht but the English game is a whole different kettle of fish as we all know  - as will kompany who was a cracking player all things said...


i had a niggling feeling they might come in for Wilder if they dropped - so I'm cool with them going for Kompany - With hindsight, keeping Dyche would have been the best option here on relegation


https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12621316/vincent-kompany-leaves-anderlecht-and-on-burnley-shortlist-to-succeed-sean-dyche-as-clarets-boss-following-relegation
Think I could 'do ok' at Anderlect
as long as he does ok at Burney and doesn't have them competing for top 6 that will do me.

one less name in the frame as the saying goes
