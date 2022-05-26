Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 26, 2022, 01:35:35 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Tottenham target Brennan Johnson tipped  (Read 89 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 282


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:22:23 AM »
Forest could be in a spot of bother if they fail to get promoted and end up losing their talisman + they will no doubt lose out on Boro loan star Spence - who will bin them off as well i would imagine..

he looks a good player that Johnson - I'm still not seeing any superstar in Spence - a good player but he showed that at Boro at times - I don't wish the lad no ill but I just don't see a 15/20+ million pound player that some doo. 10million max for me.

That said if boro can get 15/20 million = good news around in that respect for any summer rebuild


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/18689295/brennan-johnson-nottingham-forest-wales-transfer-tottenham/
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 250


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:28:32 PM »
Come on Huddersfield.

Had enough of Forest and their scary face manager this season
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 