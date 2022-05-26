headset

he looks a good player that Johnson - I'm still not seeing any superstar in Spence - a good player but he showed that at Boro at times - I don't wish the lad no ill but I just don't see a 15/20+ million pound player that some doo. 10million max for me.



That said if boro can get 15/20 million = good news around in that respect for any summer rebuild





