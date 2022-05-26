Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 26, 2022, 05:12:50 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: THE PARTY(GATE) IS OVER  (Read 151 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 288


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:48:44 AM »
its time for Boris & Co to sort the cost of living crisis out and get this country back on its feet and make it great again :ukfist:

it will take a while to gain full voter confidence again but unless Labour starts pulling out some unheard-of rabbits then I can see the tories winning the next GE in a couple of years' time.

I did like Sir Kier give a bit of banter with his hindsight chat back yesterday - so the is something in him but is he strong enough to take on Boris & the tories...

Let the real battle commence!


I do wonder what OTR will find to moan about next - Boris has certainly entertained them of late monkey


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18687317/boris-johnson-partygate-cost-of-living/
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 250


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:31:04 PM »
As a strong Boris supporter and I do like the guy....but it's time he fucked off now and take Sunak with him.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 475


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:35:03 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 12:31:04 PM
As a strong Boris supporter and I do like the guy....but it's time he fucked off now and take Sunak with him.

Guessing it was "Team Boris" that lobbed the grenades into Sunak's front yard. Won't go now, but can't see him leading them at next General Election, guessing the figures in the dark so to speak have some one in mind!
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 288


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:46:24 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 12:31:04 PM
As a strong Boris supporter and I do like the guy....but it's time he fucked off now and take Sunak with him.

monkey

I actually think nobody now wants the job from within the tory party.... it is basically Boris forever or Labour..and I'm not joking... I think Brexit has put the shits up everyone.

I won't claim to be a political no it all beast
I'm starting to think OTR might be onto something when it comes to trade and business hence why Boris is on free ride and can do fuck all wrong coz no one else wants the gig!
« Last Edit: Today at 02:51:34 PM by headset » Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 864


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:10:58 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 02:35:03 PM
Quote from: kippers on Today at 12:31:04 PM
As a strong Boris supporter and I do like the guy....but it's time he fucked off now and take Sunak with him.

Guessing it was "Team Boris" that lobbed the grenades into Sunak's front yard. Won't go now, but can't see him leading them at next General Election, guessing the figures in the dark so to speak have some one in mind!

Id agree to an extent as labour have now adopted a lexit position.

Its very possible Bojo wont stand at the next election
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 