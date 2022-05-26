headset

THE PARTY(GATE) IS OVER « on: Today at 06:48:44 AM »



it will take a while to gain full voter confidence again but unless Labour starts pulling out some unheard-of rabbits then I can see the tories winning the next GE in a couple of years' time.



I did like Sir Kier give a bit of banter with his hindsight chat back yesterday - so the is something in him but is he strong enough to take on Boris & the tories...



Let the real battle commence!





I do wonder what OTR will find to moan about next - Boris has certainly entertained them of late





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18687317/boris-johnson-partygate-cost-of-living/





kippers

Re: THE PARTY(GATE) IS OVER « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:31:04 PM » As a strong Boris supporter and I do like the guy....but it's time he fucked off now and take Sunak with him. Logged

Squarewheelbike

Re: THE PARTY(GATE) IS OVER « Reply #2 on: Today at 02:35:03 PM » Quote from: kippers on Today at 12:31:04 PM As a strong Boris supporter and I do like the guy....but it's time he fucked off now and take Sunak with him.



Guessing it was "Team Boris" that lobbed the grenades into Sunak's front yard. Won't go now, but can't see him leading them at next General Election, guessing the figures in the dark so to speak have some one in mind! Guessing it was "Team Boris" that lobbed the grenades into Sunak's front yard. Won't go now, but can't see him leading them at next General Election, guessing the figures in the dark so to speak have some one in mind! Logged

headset

Re: THE PARTY(GATE) IS OVER « Reply #3 on: Today at 02:46:24 PM » Quote from: kippers on Today at 12:31:04 PM As a strong Boris supporter and I do like the guy....but it's time he fucked off now and take Sunak with him.







I actually think nobody now wants the job from within the tory party.... it is basically Boris forever or Labour..and I'm not joking... I think Brexit has put the shits up everyone.



I won't claim to be a political no it all beast

I'm starting to think OTR might be onto something when it comes to trade and business hence why Boris is on free ride and can do fuck all wrong coz no one else wants the gig! I actually think nobody now wants the job from within the tory party.... it is basically Boris forever or Labour..and I'm not joking... I think Brexit has put the shits up everyone.I won't claim to be a political no it all beastI'm starting to think OTR might be onto something when it comes to trade and business hence why Boris is on free ride and can do fuck all wrong coz no one else wants the gig! « Last Edit: Today at 02:51:34 PM by headset » Logged