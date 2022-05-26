As a strong Boris supporter and I do like the guy....but it's time he fucked off now and take Sunak with him.
I actually think nobody now wants the job from within the tory party.... it is basically Boris forever or Labour..and I'm not joking... I think Brexit has put the shits up everyone.
I won't claim to be a political no it all beast
I'm starting to think OTR might be onto something when it comes to trade and business hence why Boris is on free ride and can do fuck all wrong coz no one else wants the gig!