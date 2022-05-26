headset

Offline



Posts: 5 282





THE PARTY(GATE) IS OVER
on: Today at 06:48:44 AM



it will take a while to gain full voter confidence again but unless Labour starts pulling out some unheard-of rabbits then I can see the tories winning the next GE in a couple of years' time.



I did like Sir Kier give a bit of banter with his hindsight chat back yesterday - so the is something in him but is he strong enough to take on Boris & the tories...



Let the real battle commence!





I do wonder what OTR will find to moan about next - Boris has certainly entertained them of late





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18687317/boris-johnson-partygate-cost-of-living/





