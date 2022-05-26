Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 26, 2022, 01:35:33 PM
Author Topic: THE PARTY(GATE) IS OVER  (Read 104 times)
headset
« on: Today at 06:48:44 AM »
its time for Boris & Co to sort the cost of living crisis out and get this country back on its feet and make it great again :ukfist:

it will take a while to gain full voter confidence again but unless Labour starts pulling out some unheard-of rabbits then I can see the tories winning the next GE in a couple of years' time.

I did like Sir Kier give a bit of banter with his hindsight chat back yesterday - so the is something in him but is he strong enough to take on Boris & the tories...

Let the real battle commence!


I do wonder what OTR will find to moan about next - Boris has certainly entertained them of late monkey


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18687317/boris-johnson-partygate-cost-of-living/
kippers
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:31:04 PM »
As a strong Boris supporter and I do like the guy....but it's time he fucked off now and take Sunak with him.
