Author Topic: Yet another mass shooting in USA  (Read 160 times)
« on: Yesterday at 03:35:37 AM »
Some mental dipshit has murdered 19 kids and a teacher at a PRIMARY school in Texas!

The most powerful country in the world is also the most fkd up!

Their "amendments" are just rules, and rules can be changed....but the spineless twats at the top are too afraid of upsetting people!  Their forefathers set those rules in the year dot and when muskets were the order of the day.....and when civil war meant defending themselves!

Well civil war and muskets are a thing of the past, and their forefathers must be looking down and thinking what sort of fucking monster did we create with our rules, and why the fuck aren't those idiots changing them?

Only trouble is, they've let that many guns be owned by that many people, they'll NEVER be able to rid themselves of this scourge!
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:14:20 AM »
Yet they send ignorant politicians over here to lecture us over Northern Ireland.
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:37:57 PM »
People on twitter are making allegations about the shooter. Don't know if they are true or not. False info tends to spread in these cases.
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:51:10 PM »
I had a Texan girlfriend about twenty years ago and when I went out to stay with her, it wasn't like a regular holiday as I was socialising with her and all her work mates. Quite frankly some of the things they came out with about what you'd think was a normal every day discussion were scary, never mind the shit they said about guns!
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:54:49 AM »
it's always sad to read about kids getting killed but the yanks are gun mad and I dare say always will be.

it's not a place that appeals to me America to live or visit...
