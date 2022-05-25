Pigeon droppings

Yet another mass shooting in USA « on: Today at 03:35:37 AM » Some mental dipshit has murdered 19 kids and a teacher at a PRIMARY school in Texas!



The most powerful country in the world is also the most fkd up!



Their "amendments" are just rules, and rules can be changed....but the spineless twats at the top are too afraid of upsetting people! Their forefathers set those rules in the year dot and when muskets were the order of the day.....and when civil war meant defending themselves!



Well civil war and muskets are a thing of the past, and their forefathers must be looking down and thinking what sort of fucking monster did we create with our rules, and why the fuck aren't those idiots changing them?



Only trouble is, they've let that many guns be owned by that many people, they'll NEVER be able to rid themselves of this scourge!

