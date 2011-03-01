Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Ahhhhhhh China  (Read 113 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Yesterday at 01:43:28 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/extra/85qihtvw6e/the-faces-from-chinas-uyghur-detention-camps

No-one has listened for years. No-one will listen now. Theyll get The World Cup next

I was disgusted when they got The Olympics. It carries on because people like Range Rover and Rolls Royce sell thousands into the country.
kippers
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:41:29 PM »
You see China cant abide religion.

Not necessarily a bad thing.
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:23:43 AM »
16 years re-education for religious zealots. They should treble it and try it over here!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:26:14 AM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 09:23:43 AM
16 years re-education for religious zealots. They should treble it and try it over here!

Catholic Churches would be deserted. Hmmmmmmm, starting to like this. Peace in Northern Ireland. Disband the police force in Glasgow  :like:
