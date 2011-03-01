Welcome,
Ahhhhhhh China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Ahhhhhhh China
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/extra/85qihtvw6e/the-faces-from-chinas-uyghur-detention-camps
No-one has listened for years. No-one will listen now. Theyll get The World Cup next
I was disgusted when they got The Olympics. It carries on because people like Range Rover and Rolls Royce sell thousands into the country.
kippers
Re: Ahhhhhhh China
You see China cant abide religion.
Not necessarily a bad thing.
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Ahhhhhhh China
16 years re-education for religious zealots. They should treble it and try it over here!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Ahhhhhhh China
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on
Today
at 09:23:43 AM
16 years re-education for religious zealots. They should treble it and try it over here!
Catholic Churches would be deserted. Hmmmmmmm, starting to like this. Peace in Northern Ireland. Disband the police force in Glasgow
