Posts: 5 334 PARTYS OVER We-ve waited for Sue Grays report « on: May 24, 2022, 05:53:36 AM »



never one to mince his words piers gives us his take on matters...



i will never forget Boris legging it in that fridge and not coming back out rather than face Morgan's probing questions -



will Boris still be with us and leading the country once its all in the open - my guess is he still will be





https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/18664270/sue-gray-report-piers-morgan/











never one to mince his words piers gives us his take on matters...

i will never forget Boris legging it in that fridge and not coming back out rather than face Morgan's probing questions -

will Boris still be with us and leading the country once its all in the open - my guess is he still will be

Re: PARTYS OVER We-ve waited for Sue Grays report « Reply #3 on: May 25, 2022, 10:04:11 AM »



Details will shortly be released about the Sue Gray report the cost of living crisis and a possible windfall tax on energy companies Well apparently the Sue Gray report has been handed in, which can mean only one thing Details will shortly be about the cost of living crisis and a possible windfall tax on energy companies

Re: PARTYS OVER We-ve waited for Sue Grays report « Reply #7 on: May 25, 2022, 02:15:55 PM »





And you could see in the faces behind him all thinking "FFS!" Given all that's gone on, people saying their goodbyes behind panes of glass, watching funerals on zoom and there's the law breaking PM acting like a junior School bully, which is essentially what he is! Tories will hold on to power for as long as they can, but there's no way Boris will still be there or even there abouts for the next General Election. He whined that he didn't realise he had broken the law, firstly, ignorance is no defence of breaking the law, secondly, he's the Prime Minister of the fecking Government that passed that law!



Re: PARTYS OVER We-ve waited for Sue Grays report « Reply #8 on: May 25, 2022, 02:34:24 PM »





He will go when he wants to, and not before.



"Back Boris" was trending on twitter yesterday. The silent majority back him

Re: PARTYS OVER We-ve waited for Sue Grays report « Reply #9 on: May 25, 2022, 11:05:15 PM »





No, the easily gulled cheer away because they know no better!

Re: PARTYS OVER We-ve waited for Sue Grays report « Reply #12 on: Today at 07:03:41 AM »





is it back on for Sir Kier & Angela.....



a questionnaire about the supposed knees-up



I still don't see him leaving himself offering his resignation and then leaving himself wide open on this one - even the dumbest of the dumbest would be that daft surely.



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18746280/sir-keir-starmer-angela-rayner-formal-police-questionnaire-currygate/





is it back on for Sir Kier & Angela.....

a questionnaire about the supposed knees-up

I still don't see him leaving himself offering his resignation and then leaving himself wide open on this one - even the dumbest of the dumbest would be that daft surely.