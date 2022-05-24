Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 01, 2022, 11:32:32 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: PARTYS OVER We-ve waited for Sue Grays report  (Read 499 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 334


View Profile
« on: May 24, 2022, 05:53:36 AM »
longer than the sequel to Top Gun it could be just as explosive, says Piers Morgan.

never one to mince his words piers gives us his take on matters...

i will never forget Boris legging it in that fridge and not coming back out rather than face Morgan's probing questions - monkey

will Boris still be with us and leading the country once its all in the open  - my guess is he still will be


https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/18664270/sue-gray-report-piers-morgan/
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 868


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: May 24, 2022, 08:48:53 PM »
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 707



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: May 25, 2022, 09:28:16 AM »
THH maybe better the devil you know rather than any other members of that vile front bench
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 868


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: May 25, 2022, 10:04:11 AM »
Well apparently the Sue Gray report has been handed in, which can mean only one thing

Details will shortly be released about the Sue Gray report  the cost of living crisis and a possible windfall tax on energy companies   mcl
« Last Edit: May 25, 2022, 10:07:01 AM by Winston » Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 707



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: May 25, 2022, 10:16:42 AM »
 :alf:
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 548


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: May 25, 2022, 10:44:20 AM »
Yawn.
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 643


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: May 25, 2022, 01:03:02 PM »
Boris: "Sir Beer Kormah"

 :nige: :alf:
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 481


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: May 25, 2022, 02:15:55 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on May 25, 2022, 01:03:02 PM
Boris: "Sir Beer Kormah"

 :nige: :alf:

And you could see in the faces behind him all thinking "FFS!" Given all that's gone on, people saying their goodbyes behind panes of glass, watching funerals on zoom and there's the law breaking PM acting like a junior School bully, which is essentially what he is! Tories will hold on to power for as long as they can, but there's no way Boris will still be there or even there abouts for the next General Election. He whined that he didn't realise he had broken the law, firstly, ignorance is no defence of breaking the law, secondly, he's the Prime Minister of the fecking Government that passed that law!
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 643


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: May 25, 2022, 02:34:24 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on May 25, 2022, 02:15:55 PM
Quote from: Bernie on May 25, 2022, 01:03:02 PM
Boris: "Sir Beer Kormah"

 :nige: :alf:

And you could see in the faces behind him all thinking "FFS!" Given all that's gone on, people saying their goodbyes behind panes of glass, watching funerals on zoom and there's the law breaking PM acting like a junior School bully, which is essentially what he is! Tories will hold on to power for as long as they can, but there's no way Boris will still be there or even there abouts for the next General Election. He whined that he didn't realise he had broken the law, firstly, ignorance is no defence of breaking the law, secondly, he's the Prime Minister of the fecking Government that passed that law!



He will go when he wants to, and not before.

"Back Boris" was trending on twitter yesterday. The silent majority back him  :like:
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 481


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: May 25, 2022, 11:05:15 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on May 25, 2022, 02:34:24 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on May 25, 2022, 02:15:55 PM
Quote from: Bernie on May 25, 2022, 01:03:02 PM
Boris: "Sir Beer Kormah"

 :nige: :alf:

And you could see in the faces behind him all thinking "FFS!" Given all that's gone on, people saying their goodbyes behind panes of glass, watching funerals on zoom and there's the law breaking PM acting like a junior School bully, which is essentially what he is! Tories will hold on to power for as long as they can, but there's no way Boris will still be there or even there abouts for the next General Election. He whined that he didn't realise he had broken the law, firstly, ignorance is no defence of breaking the law, secondly, he's the Prime Minister of the fecking Government that passed that law!



He will go when he wants to, and not before.

"Back Boris" was trending on twitter yesterday. The silent majority back him  :like:

No, the easily gulled cheer away because they know no better!
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 334


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: May 26, 2022, 06:50:10 AM »
Quote from: Winston on May 24, 2022, 08:48:53 PM



i like it :like:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 334


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: May 26, 2022, 06:50:54 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on May 25, 2022, 01:03:02 PM
Boris: "Sir Beer Kormah"

 :nige: :alf:

excellent banter from Boris monkey
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 334


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:03:41 AM »
IN THE RED Labours Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner sent formal police questionnaire over Beergate..


is it back on for Sir Kier & Angela.....

a questionnaire about the supposed knees-up

I still don't see him leaving himself offering his resignation and then leaving himself wide open on this one - even the dumbest of the dumbest would be that daft surely.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18746280/sir-keir-starmer-angela-rayner-formal-police-questionnaire-currygate/
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 868


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:47:02 AM »
You know what, I can believe Starmer is that stupid to have brought about his own downfall  mcl

The neo Libs/ Starner supporters and Starmer are like a vacuum with no policies and ideas and again without being rude are just really thick  :pd:

Even the Liberal Democrats came up with the windfall tax suggesting on energy companies  :pd:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 