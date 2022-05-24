Welcome,
June 01, 2022, 11:32:32 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
PARTYS OVER We-ve waited for Sue Grays report
Author
Topic: PARTYS OVER We-ve waited for Sue Grays report (Read 499 times)
headset
PARTYS OVER We-ve waited for Sue Grays report
May 24, 2022, 05:53:36 AM
longer than the sequel to Top Gun it could be just as explosive, says Piers Morgan.
never one to mince his words piers gives us his take on matters...
i will never forget Boris legging it in that fridge and not coming back out rather than face Morgan's probing questions -
will Boris still be with us and leading the country once its all in the open - my guess is he still will be
https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/18664270/sue-gray-report-piers-morgan/
Winston
Re: PARTYS OVER We-ve waited for Sue Grays report
Reply #1 on:
May 24, 2022, 08:48:53 PM
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: PARTYS OVER We-ve waited for Sue Grays report
Reply #2 on:
May 25, 2022, 09:28:16 AM
THH maybe better the devil you know rather than any other members of that vile front bench
Winston
Re: PARTYS OVER We-ve waited for Sue Grays report
Reply #3 on:
May 25, 2022, 10:04:11 AM
Well apparently the Sue Gray report has been handed in, which can mean only one thing
Details will shortly be released about
the Sue Gray report
the cost of living crisis and a possible windfall tax on energy companies
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: PARTYS OVER We-ve waited for Sue Grays report
Reply #4 on:
May 25, 2022, 10:16:42 AM
Bill Buxton
Re: PARTYS OVER We-ve waited for Sue Grays report
Reply #5 on:
May 25, 2022, 10:44:20 AM
Yawn.
Bernie
Re: PARTYS OVER We-ve waited for Sue Grays report
Reply #6 on:
May 25, 2022, 01:03:02 PM
Boris: "Sir Beer Kormah"
Squarewheelbike
Re: PARTYS OVER We-ve waited for Sue Grays report
Reply #7 on:
May 25, 2022, 02:15:55 PM
Quote from: Bernie on May 25, 2022, 01:03:02 PM
Boris: "Sir Beer Kormah"
And you could see in the faces behind him all thinking "FFS!" Given all that's gone on, people saying their goodbyes behind panes of glass, watching funerals on zoom and there's the law breaking PM acting like a junior School bully, which is essentially what he is! Tories will hold on to power for as long as they can, but there's no way Boris will still be there or even there abouts for the next General Election. He whined that he didn't realise he had broken the law, firstly, ignorance is no defence of breaking the law, secondly, he's the Prime Minister of the fecking Government that passed that law!
Bernie
Re: PARTYS OVER We-ve waited for Sue Grays report
Reply #8 on:
May 25, 2022, 02:34:24 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on May 25, 2022, 02:15:55 PM
Quote from: Bernie on May 25, 2022, 01:03:02 PM
Boris: "Sir Beer Kormah"
And you could see in the faces behind him all thinking "FFS!" Given all that's gone on, people saying their goodbyes behind panes of glass, watching funerals on zoom and there's the law breaking PM acting like a junior School bully, which is essentially what he is! Tories will hold on to power for as long as they can, but there's no way Boris will still be there or even there abouts for the next General Election. He whined that he didn't realise he had broken the law, firstly, ignorance is no defence of breaking the law, secondly, he's the Prime Minister of the fecking Government that passed that law!
He will go when he wants to, and not before.
"Back Boris" was trending on twitter yesterday. The silent majority back him
Squarewheelbike
Re: PARTYS OVER We-ve waited for Sue Grays report
Reply #9 on:
May 25, 2022, 11:05:15 PM
Quote from: Bernie on May 25, 2022, 02:34:24 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on May 25, 2022, 02:15:55 PM
Quote from: Bernie on May 25, 2022, 01:03:02 PM
Boris: "Sir Beer Kormah"
And you could see in the faces behind him all thinking "FFS!" Given all that's gone on, people saying their goodbyes behind panes of glass, watching funerals on zoom and there's the law breaking PM acting like a junior School bully, which is essentially what he is! Tories will hold on to power for as long as they can, but there's no way Boris will still be there or even there abouts for the next General Election. He whined that he didn't realise he had broken the law, firstly, ignorance is no defence of breaking the law, secondly, he's the Prime Minister of the fecking Government that passed that law!
He will go when he wants to, and not before.
"Back Boris" was trending on twitter yesterday. The silent majority back him
No, the easily gulled cheer away because they know no better!
headset
Re: PARTYS OVER We-ve waited for Sue Grays report
Reply #10 on:
May 26, 2022, 06:50:10 AM
Quote from: Winston on May 24, 2022, 08:48:53 PM
i like it
headset
Re: PARTYS OVER We-ve waited for Sue Grays report
Reply #11 on:
May 26, 2022, 06:50:54 AM
Quote from: Bernie on May 25, 2022, 01:03:02 PM
Boris: "Sir Beer Kormah"
excellent banter from Boris
headset
Re: PARTYS OVER We-ve waited for Sue Grays report
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 07:03:41 AM »
IN THE RED Labours Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner sent formal police questionnaire over Beergate..
is it back on for Sir Kier & Angela.....
a questionnaire about the supposed knees-up
I still don't see him leaving himself offering his resignation and then leaving himself wide open on this one - even the dumbest of the dumbest would be that daft surely.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18746280/sir-keir-starmer-angela-rayner-formal-police-questionnaire-currygate/
Winston
Re: PARTYS OVER We-ve waited for Sue Grays report
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 10:47:02 AM »
You know what, I can believe Starmer is that stupid to have brought about his own downfall
The neo Libs/ Starner supporters and Starmer are like a vacuum with no policies and ideas and again without being rude are just really thick
Even the Liberal Democrats came up with the windfall tax suggesting on energy companies
