PARTYS OVER We-ve waited for Sue Grays report



never one to mince his words piers gives us his take on matters...



i will never forget Boris legging it in that fridge and not coming back out rather than face Morgan's probing questions -



will Boris still be with us and leading the country once its all in the open - my guess is he still will be





https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/18664270/sue-gray-report-piers-morgan/











Re: PARTYS OVER We-ve waited for Sue Grays report « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:04:11 AM »



Details will shortly be released about the Sue Gray report the cost of living crisis and a possible windfall tax on energy companies Well apparently the Sue Gray report has been handed in, which can mean only one thingDetails will shortly be released aboutthe cost of living crisis and a possible windfall tax on energy companies « Last Edit: Today at 10:07:01 AM by Winston » Logged

Re: PARTYS OVER We-ve waited for Sue Grays report « Reply #7 on: Today at 02:15:55 PM » Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:03:02 PM





Boris: "Sir Beer Kormah"

And you could see in the faces behind him all thinking "FFS!" Given all that's gone on, people saying their goodbyes behind panes of glass, watching funerals on zoom and there's the law breaking PM acting like a junior School bully, which is essentially what he is! Tories will hold on to power for as long as they can, but there's no way Boris will still be there or even there abouts for the next General Election. He whined that he didn't realise he had broken the law, firstly, ignorance is no defence of breaking the law, secondly, he's the Prime Minister of the fecking Government that passed that law!



