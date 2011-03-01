Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
PARTYS OVER We-ve waited for Sue Grays report
headset
Yesterday at 05:53:36 AM
longer than the sequel to Top Gun it could be just as explosive, says Piers Morgan.

never one to mince his words piers gives us his take on matters...

i will never forget Boris legging it in that fridge and not coming back out rather than face Morgan's probing questions - monkey

will Boris still be with us and leading the country once its all in the open  - my guess is he still will be


https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/18664270/sue-gray-report-piers-morgan/
Winston
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:48:53 PM
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #2 on: Today at 09:28:16 AM
THH maybe better the devil you know rather than any other members of that vile front bench
Winston
Reply #3 on: Today at 10:04:11 AM
Well apparently the Sue Gray report has been handed in, which can mean only one thing

Details will shortly be released about the Sue Gray report  the cost of living crisis and a possible windfall tax on energy companies   mcl
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #4 on: Today at 10:16:42 AM
 :alf:
Bill Buxton
Reply #5 on: Today at 10:44:20 AM
Yawn.
Bernie
Reply #6 on: Today at 01:03:02 PM
Boris: "Sir Beer Kormah"

 :nige: :alf:
Squarewheelbike
Reply #7 on: Today at 02:15:55 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:03:02 PM
Boris: "Sir Beer Kormah"

 :nige: :alf:

And you could see in the faces behind him all thinking "FFS!" Given all that's gone on, people saying their goodbyes behind panes of glass, watching funerals on zoom and there's the law breaking PM acting like a junior School bully, which is essentially what he is! Tories will hold on to power for as long as they can, but there's no way Boris will still be there or even there abouts for the next General Election. He whined that he didn't realise he had broken the law, firstly, ignorance is no defence of breaking the law, secondly, he's the Prime Minister of the fecking Government that passed that law!
Bernie
Reply #8 on: Today at 02:34:24 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 02:15:55 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:03:02 PM
Boris: "Sir Beer Kormah"

 :nige: :alf:

And you could see in the faces behind him all thinking "FFS!" Given all that's gone on, people saying their goodbyes behind panes of glass, watching funerals on zoom and there's the law breaking PM acting like a junior School bully, which is essentially what he is! Tories will hold on to power for as long as they can, but there's no way Boris will still be there or even there abouts for the next General Election. He whined that he didn't realise he had broken the law, firstly, ignorance is no defence of breaking the law, secondly, he's the Prime Minister of the fecking Government that passed that law!



He will go when he wants to, and not before.

"Back Boris" was trending on twitter yesterday. The silent majority back him  :like:
