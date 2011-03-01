Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 25, 2022, 11:53:19 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: PARTYS OVER We-ve waited for Sue Grays report  (Read 190 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 270


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 05:53:36 AM »
longer than the sequel to Top Gun it could be just as explosive, says Piers Morgan.

never one to mince his words piers gives us his take on matters...

i will never forget Boris legging it in that fridge and not coming back out rather than face Morgan's probing questions - monkey

will Boris still be with us and leading the country once its all in the open  - my guess is he still will be


https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/18664270/sue-gray-report-piers-morgan/
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 863


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:48:53 PM »
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 703



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:28:16 AM »
THH maybe better the devil you know rather than any other members of that vile front bench
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 863


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:04:11 AM »
Well apparently the Sue Gray report has been handed in, which can mean only one thing

Details will shortly be released about the Sue Gray report  the cost of living crisis and a possible windfall tax on energy companies   mcl
« Last Edit: Today at 10:07:01 AM by Winston » Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 703



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:16:42 AM »
 :alf:
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 543


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:44:20 AM »
Yawn.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 