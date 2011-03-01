Welcome,
PARTYS OVER We-ve waited for Sue Grays report
headset
PARTYS OVER We-ve waited for Sue Grays report
«
on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 05:53:36 AM
longer than the sequel to Top Gun it could be just as explosive, says Piers Morgan.
never one to mince his words piers gives us his take on matters...
i will never forget Boris legging it in that fridge and not coming back out rather than face Morgan's probing questions -
will Boris still be with us and leading the country once its all in the open - my guess is he still will be
https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/18664270/sue-gray-report-piers-morgan/
Winston
Re: PARTYS OVER We-ve waited for Sue Grays report
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 08:48:53 PM
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: PARTYS OVER We-ve waited for Sue Grays report
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
Today at 09:28:16 AM
THH maybe better the devil you know rather than any other members of that vile front bench
Winston
Re: PARTYS OVER We-ve waited for Sue Grays report
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
Today at 10:04:11 AM
Well apparently the Sue Gray report has been handed in, which can mean only one thing
Details will shortly be released about
the Sue Gray report
the cost of living crisis and a possible windfall tax on energy companies
«
Last Edit:
Today
Today at 10:07:01 AM by Winston
»
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: PARTYS OVER We-ve waited for Sue Grays report
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
Today at 10:16:42 AM
Bill Buxton
Re: PARTYS OVER We-ve waited for Sue Grays report
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
Today at 10:44:20 AM
Yawn.
Loading...