We-ve waited for Sue Grays report « on: Yesterday at 05:53:36 AM »



never one to mince his words piers gives us his take on matters...



i will never forget Boris legging it in that fridge and not coming back out rather than face Morgan's probing questions -



will Boris still be with us and leading the country once its all in the open - my guess is he still will be





