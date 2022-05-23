Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
May 26, 2022, 01:29:58 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Our Prime Minister
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Our Prime Minister (Read 510 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 703
Our Prime Minister
«
on:
May 23, 2022, 06:08:09 PM »
Is now utterly proven to be a bare-faced liar
If your are happy with that, stand up. If you are happy for our country to be led by him, stand up.
Deflection not allowed
Piece of shit.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 270
Re: Our Prime Minister
«
Reply #1 on:
May 23, 2022, 06:59:56 PM »
more to the point = has anybody dared order him a taxi yet!
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 679
Re: Our Prime Minister
«
Reply #2 on:
May 23, 2022, 08:49:45 PM »
Think that was proven a long time ago. He's been sacked from 2 previous jobs for lying. Don't think he is expected to be honest in his current job though.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 703
Re: Our Prime Minister
«
Reply #3 on:
May 23, 2022, 08:50:29 PM »
Plenty, but he refuses to get in the bastards
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 543
Re: Our Prime Minister
«
Reply #4 on:
May 23, 2022, 09:53:29 PM »
It was reported in the Times in November 2020 that Johnson went into a room and made a speech wishing the departing Lee Cain well. At the time nobody made anything of it. Now its mega news. Not really. Get over it.Johnson is not going anywhere. By the way I have no time for Johnson whatsoever.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 474
Re: Our Prime Minister
«
Reply #5 on:
May 23, 2022, 10:23:16 PM »
He's just horrible slippery twat who just seems to keep getting away with it, like his wife beating Dad. I remember when he first appeared on HIGNFY and everyone thought he'd be nothing more than some fringe, comedy soundbite mumbler rolled out to deflect attention from the grown ups. Got that wrong!
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 270
Re: Our Prime Minister
«
Reply #6 on:
May 24, 2022, 06:49:55 AM »
the simple facts are he has no competition both from the opposition party - hence him bagging 5 years - i know the red side don't like to hear that, but the last election told us all that...
and nobody within the current conservative setup fancies the job for whatever reason.
people like OTR blame the tory supporters for voting him in ..... I would do it all again if they rolled Corbyn out in similar circumstances - what a letdown from Labour rolling that idiot out..
i don't see Labour running the show anytime soon either and i don't say that with a smile on my face - we need competition but i don't see the current labour set up offering it.
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 863
Re: Our Prime Minister
«
Reply #7 on:
May 24, 2022, 10:29:43 AM »
I think theres over 65 million people in this country that know hes a liar and everyone who voted him in 2019 probably knew.
I must admit I thought it was accepted that the reason Johnson became PM is because the pro EU second referendum lot refused to compromise.
I mean they could have stayed in a backstop and single market under Mays deal but didnt think they should compromise and rejected it and then Bojo became PM and Labour then back what they call his hard brexit deal and Labour have now become a hard brexit party.
I never have understood why the Labour right eulogise so much about Starmer. I suspect theyre just really thick.
This article has the correct conclusion:
https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/labour-corbyn-defeat-support-may-brexit-deal-a9246871.html?amp
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 703
Re: Our Prime Minister
«
Reply #8 on:
May 24, 2022, 10:32:43 AM »
Quote from: Winston on May 24, 2022, 10:29:43 AM
I think theres over 65 million people in this country that know hes a liar and everyone who voted him in 2019 probably knew.
I must admit I thought it was accepted that the reason Johnson became PM is because the pro EU second referendum lot refused to compromise.
I mean they could have stayed in a backstop and single market under Mays deal but didnt think they should compromise and rejected it and then Bojo became PM and Labour then back what they call his hard brexit deal and Labour have now become a hard brexit party.
I never have understood why the Labour right eulogise so much about Starmer. I suspect theyre just really thick.
This article has the correct conclusion:
https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/labour-corbyn-defeat-support-may-brexit-deal-a9246871.html?amp
Starmer has been a huge disappointment to me. Hes hounded and expelled the left wing and he fails to inspire any fire at all. He tried to act excited with party activists after the recent council elections and looked like Gordon Brown trying to laugh
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 685
Re: Our Prime Minister
«
Reply #9 on:
May 24, 2022, 11:32:40 AM »
If only labour acted like a traditional Labour Party..and The Conservatives were conservative, we might have something worthwhile to vote for.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 703
Re: Our Prime Minister
«
Reply #10 on:
May 24, 2022, 12:00:20 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on May 24, 2022, 11:32:40 AM
If only labour acted like a traditional Labour Party..and The Conservatives were conservative, we might have something worthwhile to vote for.
I don't often agree with you.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 543
Re: Our Prime Minister
«
Reply #11 on:
May 24, 2022, 12:23:05 PM »
I would vote for the Labour Party if It adopted totally the policies of the SDP. These policies would bring the red wall back and crowd out the Corbyn nutters.
Logged
gizboro68
Offline
Posts: 80
Re: Our Prime Minister
«
Reply #12 on:
May 24, 2022, 12:27:39 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on May 24, 2022, 12:00:20 PM
Quote from: Rutters on May 24, 2022, 11:32:40 AM
If only labour acted like a traditional Labour Party..and The Conservatives were conservative, we might have something worthwhile to vote for.
I don't often agree with you.
Ditto!
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 1 194
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Our Prime Minister
«
Reply #13 on:
May 24, 2022, 03:13:49 PM »
Get a room ffs.
It's not news that he's a lying public school boy bellend nor is it news he was deemed better than the alternatives.
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 246
Re: Our Prime Minister
«
Reply #14 on:
May 24, 2022, 03:40:14 PM »
They should have rolled out Andy Burnham yonks ago
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 474
Re: Our Prime Minister
«
Reply #15 on:
May 24, 2022, 04:02:03 PM »
Quote from: kippers on May 24, 2022, 03:40:14 PM
They should have rolled out Andy Burnham yonks ago
Reckon they're keeping the powder dry!
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 246
Re: Our Prime Minister
«
Reply #16 on:
May 24, 2022, 04:24:20 PM »
Get him in asap. Get shot of Rayner and any lefty irrelevance like Abbott and Corbin and they may well stand a decent chance.
Things are getting tough pretty rapidly with fuel and energy charges. Probably not much can be done but the Tory dithering is embarrassing. Sunaks credibility was shot when his wife was exposed as a multi millionaire non dom.
One question that is not being asked is where is the consumer benefit from renewable energy? 35% of uk energy needs is now renewable.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 543
Re: Our Prime Minister
«
Reply #17 on:
May 24, 2022, 04:33:05 PM »
Burnham was a pathetic Health Secretary.
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 246
Re: Our Prime Minister
«
Reply #18 on:
May 24, 2022, 04:49:07 PM »
Who isnt
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 703
Re: Our Prime Minister
«
Reply #19 on:
May 24, 2022, 07:46:58 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on May 24, 2022, 04:33:05 PM
Burnham was a pathetic Health Secretary.
He was fucking brilliant.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 543
Re: Our Prime Minister
«
Reply #20 on:
May 24, 2022, 08:20:12 PM »
He also looks like Captain Scarlett.
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 863
Re: Our Prime Minister
«
Reply #21 on:
May 24, 2022, 09:02:43 PM »
Burnham would be an improvement and enhance their chances but the turnaround of fortunes is too great I think in this decade
The only left wing thing about labour these days is the purge of the former leader and ironically anyone left wing. Its very Stalinesque
Im voting green
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 685
Re: Our Prime Minister
«
Reply #22 on:
May 24, 2022, 10:02:51 PM »
Wouldn't it be amusing if tomorrow Boris resigned because of The Gray report and Keir received a FPN from Durham Police?
The next Election could be Mordaunt V Nandy
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 703
Re: Our Prime Minister
«
Reply #23 on:
Yesterday
at 09:24:46 AM »
Quote from: Winston on May 24, 2022, 09:02:43 PM
Burnham would be an improvement and enhance their chances but the turnaround of fortunes is too great I think in this decade
The only left wing thing about labour these days is the purge of the former leader and ironically anyone left wing. Its very Stalinesque
Im voting green
I may do that myself
Logged
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 636
Re: Our Prime Minister
«
Reply #24 on:
Yesterday
at 11:26:02 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 09:24:46 AM
Quote from: Winston on May 24, 2022, 09:02:43 PM
Burnham would be an improvement and enhance their chances but the turnaround of fortunes is too great I think in this decade
The only left wing thing about labour these days is the purge of the former leader and ironically anyone left wing. Its very Stalinesque
Im voting green
I may do that myself
Otherwise known as the Khmer Vert.
Back to the Stone Age
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...