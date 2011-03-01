Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 17 698







Posts: 17 698 Our Prime Minister « on: Yesterday at 06:08:09 PM » Is now utterly proven to be a bare-faced liar



If your are happy with that, stand up. If you are happy for our country to be led by him, stand up.



Deflection not allowed



Piece of shit. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 270





Posts: 5 270 Re: Our Prime Minister « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:59:56 PM » more to the point = has anybody dared order him a taxi yet! Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 679







Posts: 4 679 Re: Our Prime Minister « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:49:45 PM » Think that was proven a long time ago. He's been sacked from 2 previous jobs for lying. Don't think he is expected to be honest in his current job though. Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 540





Posts: 5 540 Re: Our Prime Minister « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:53:29 PM » It was reported in the Times in November 2020 that Johnson went into a room and made a speech wishing the departing Lee Cain well. At the time nobody made anything of it. Now its mega news. Not really. Get over it.Johnson is not going anywhere. By the way I have no time for Johnson whatsoever. Logged

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 471





Posts: 7 471 Re: Our Prime Minister « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:23:16 PM » He's just horrible slippery twat who just seems to keep getting away with it, like his wife beating Dad. I remember when he first appeared on HIGNFY and everyone thought he'd be nothing more than some fringe, comedy soundbite mumbler rolled out to deflect attention from the grown ups. Got that wrong! Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 270





Posts: 5 270 Re: Our Prime Minister « Reply #6 on: Today at 06:49:55 AM » the simple facts are he has no competition both from the opposition party - hence him bagging 5 years - i know the red side don't like to hear that, but the last election told us all that...



and nobody within the current conservative setup fancies the job for whatever reason.



people like OTR blame the tory supporters for voting him in ..... I would do it all again if they rolled Corbyn out in similar circumstances - what a letdown from Labour rolling that idiot out..



i don't see Labour running the show anytime soon either and i don't say that with a smile on my face - we need competition but i don't see the current labour set up offering it. Logged

Winston

Offline



Posts: 860





Posts: 860 Re: Our Prime Minister « Reply #7 on: Today at 10:29:43 AM »



I must admit I thought it was accepted that the reason Johnson became PM is because the pro EU second referendum lot refused to compromise.



I mean they could have stayed in a backstop and single market under Mays deal but didnt think they should compromise and rejected it and then Bojo became PM and Labour then back what they call his hard brexit deal and Labour have now become a hard brexit party.



I never have understood why the Labour right eulogise so much about Starmer. I suspect theyre just really thick.



This article has the correct conclusion:



https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/labour-corbyn-defeat-support-may-brexit-deal-a9246871.html?amp I think theres over 65 million people in this country that know hes a liar and everyone who voted him in 2019 probably knew.I must admit I thought it was accepted that the reason Johnson became PM is because the pro EU second referendum lot refused to compromise.I mean they could have stayed in a backstop and single market under Mays deal but didnt think they should compromise and rejected it and then Bojo became PM and Labour then back what they call his hard brexit deal and Labour have now become a hard brexit party.I never have understood why the Labour right eulogise so much about Starmer. I suspect theyre just really thick.This article has the correct conclusion: Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 17 698







Posts: 17 698 Re: Our Prime Minister « Reply #8 on: Today at 10:32:43 AM » Quote from: Winston on Today at 10:29:43 AM



I must admit I thought it was accepted that the reason Johnson became PM is because the pro EU second referendum lot refused to compromise.



I mean they could have stayed in a backstop and single market under Mays deal but didnt think they should compromise and rejected it and then Bojo became PM and Labour then back what they call his hard brexit deal and Labour have now become a hard brexit party.



I never have understood why the Labour right eulogise so much about Starmer. I suspect theyre just really thick.



This article has the correct conclusion:



https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/labour-corbyn-defeat-support-may-brexit-deal-a9246871.html?amp

I think theres over 65 million people in this country that know hes a liar and everyone who voted him in 2019 probably knew.I must admit I thought it was accepted that the reason Johnson became PM is because the pro EU second referendum lot refused to compromise.I mean they could have stayed in a backstop and single market under Mays deal but didnt think they should compromise and rejected it and then Bojo became PM and Labour then back what they call his hard brexit deal and Labour have now become a hard brexit party.I never have understood why the Labour right eulogise so much about Starmer. I suspect theyre just really thick.This article has the correct conclusion:

Starmer has been a huge disappointment to me. Hes hounded and expelled the left wing and he fails to inspire any fire at all. He tried to act excited with party activists after the recent council elections and looked like Gordon Brown trying to laugh Starmer has been a huge disappointment to me. Hes hounded and expelled the left wing and he fails to inspire any fire at all. He tried to act excited with party activists after the recent council elections and looked like Gordon Brown trying to laugh Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 684





Posts: 684 Re: Our Prime Minister « Reply #9 on: Today at 11:32:40 AM » If only labour acted like a traditional Labour Party..and The Conservatives were conservative, we might have something worthwhile to vote for. Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 540





Posts: 5 540 Re: Our Prime Minister « Reply #11 on: Today at 12:23:05 PM » I would vote for the Labour Party if It adopted totally the policies of the SDP. These policies would bring the red wall back and crowd out the Corbyn nutters. Logged

Westlane_rightwinger

Online



Posts: 1 193





Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 1 193Fred West ruined my wife Re: Our Prime Minister « Reply #13 on: Today at 03:13:49 PM » Get a room ffs.



It's not news that he's a lying public school boy bellend nor is it news he was deemed better than the alternatives. Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 3 246





Posts: 3 246 Re: Our Prime Minister « Reply #14 on: Today at 03:40:14 PM » They should have rolled out Andy Burnham yonks ago Logged