Author Topic: Our Prime Minister  (Read 309 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 698



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 06:08:09 PM »
Is now utterly proven to be a bare-faced liar

If your are happy with that, stand up. If you are happy for our country to be led by him, stand up.

Deflection not allowed

Piece of shit.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 270


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:59:56 PM »
more to the point = has anybody dared order him a taxi yet! monkey
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 679



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:49:45 PM »
Think that was proven a long time ago. He's been sacked from 2 previous jobs for lying. Don't think he is expected to be honest in his current job though. 
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 698



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:50:29 PM »
Plenty, but he refuses to get in the bastards  :alf:
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 540


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:53:29 PM »
It was reported in the Times in November 2020  that Johnson went into a room and made a speech wishing the departing Lee Cain well. At the time nobody made anything of it. Now its mega news. Not really. Get over it.Johnson is not going anywhere. By the way I have no time for Johnson whatsoever.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 471


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:23:16 PM »
He's just horrible slippery twat who just seems to keep getting away with it, like his wife beating Dad. I remember when he first appeared on HIGNFY and everyone thought he'd be nothing more than some fringe, comedy soundbite mumbler rolled out to deflect attention from the grown ups. Got that wrong!
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 270


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:49:55 AM »
the simple facts are he has no competition both from the opposition party - hence him bagging 5 years - i know the red side don't like to hear that, but the last election told us all that...

and nobody within the current conservative setup fancies the job for whatever reason.

people like OTR blame the tory supporters for voting him in ..... I would do it all again if they rolled Corbyn out in similar circumstances - what a letdown from Labour rolling that idiot out..

i don't see Labour running the show anytime soon either and i don't say that with a smile on my face - we need competition but i don't see the current labour set up offering it.
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 860


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:29:43 AM »
I think theres over 65 million people in this country that know hes a liar and everyone who voted him in 2019 probably knew.

I must admit I thought it was accepted that the reason Johnson became PM is because the pro EU second referendum lot refused to compromise.

I mean they could have stayed in a backstop and single market under Mays deal but didnt think they should compromise and rejected it and then Bojo became PM and Labour then back what they call his hard brexit deal and Labour have now become a hard brexit party.

I never have understood why the Labour right eulogise so much about Starmer. I suspect theyre just really thick.

This article has the correct conclusion:

https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/labour-corbyn-defeat-support-may-brexit-deal-a9246871.html?amp
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 698



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:32:43 AM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 10:29:43 AM
I think theres over 65 million people in this country that know hes a liar and everyone who voted him in 2019 probably knew.

I must admit I thought it was accepted that the reason Johnson became PM is because the pro EU second referendum lot refused to compromise.

I mean they could have stayed in a backstop and single market under Mays deal but didnt think they should compromise and rejected it and then Bojo became PM and Labour then back what they call his hard brexit deal and Labour have now become a hard brexit party.

I never have understood why the Labour right eulogise so much about Starmer. I suspect theyre just really thick.

This article has the correct conclusion:

https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/labour-corbyn-defeat-support-may-brexit-deal-a9246871.html?amp

Starmer has been a huge disappointment to me. Hes hounded and expelled the left wing and he fails to inspire any fire at all. He tried to act excited with party activists after the recent council elections and looked like Gordon Brown trying to laugh
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 684


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:32:40 AM »
If only labour acted like a traditional Labour Party..and The Conservatives were conservative, we might have something worthwhile to vote for.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 698



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:00:20 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 11:32:40 AM
If only labour acted like a traditional Labour Party..and The Conservatives were conservative, we might have something worthwhile to vote for.

I don't often agree with you.  :homer:
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 540


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:23:05 PM »
I would vote for the Labour Party if It adopted totally the policies of the SDP. These policies would bring the red wall back and crowd out the Corbyn nutters.
Logged
gizboro68
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 80


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:27:39 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:00:20 PM
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 11:32:40 AM
If only labour acted like a traditional Labour Party..and The Conservatives were conservative, we might have something worthwhile to vote for.

I don't often agree with you.  :homer:
Ditto!
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 193


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:13:49 PM »
Get a room ffs.

It's not news that he's a lying public school boy bellend nor is it news he was deemed better than the alternatives.
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 246


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:40:14 PM »
They should have rolled out Andy Burnham yonks ago
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 471


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:02:03 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 03:40:14 PM
They should have rolled out Andy Burnham yonks ago

Reckon they're keeping the powder dry!
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 246


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:24:20 PM »
Get him in asap. Get shot of Rayner and any lefty irrelevance like Abbott and Corbin and they may well stand a decent chance.

Things are getting tough pretty rapidly with fuel and energy charges. Probably  not much can be done but the Tory dithering is embarrassing. Sunaks credibility was shot when his wife was exposed as a multi millionaire non dom.

 One question that is not being asked is where is the consumer benefit from renewable energy? 35% of uk energy needs is now renewable.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 540


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:33:05 PM »
Burnham  was a pathetic Health Secretary.
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 246


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:49:07 PM »
Who isnt
Logged
