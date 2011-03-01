I think theres over 65 million people in this country that know hes a liar and everyone who voted him in 2019 probably knew.
I must admit I thought it was accepted that the reason Johnson became PM is because the pro EU second referendum lot refused to compromise.
I mean they could have stayed in a backstop and single market under Mays deal but didnt think they should compromise and rejected it and then Bojo became PM and Labour then back what they call his hard brexit deal and Labour have now become a hard brexit party.
I never have understood why the Labour right eulogise so much about Starmer. I suspect theyre just really thick.
This article has the correct conclusion:https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/labour-corbyn-defeat-support-may-brexit-deal-a9246871.html?amp