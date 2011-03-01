Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

« on: Yesterday at 06:08:09 PM »
Is now utterly proven to be a bare-faced liar



If your are happy with that, stand up. If you are happy for our country to be led by him, stand up.



Deflection not allowed



Piece of shit.

headset
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:59:56 PM »
more to the point = has anybody dared order him a taxi yet!

MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:49:45 PM »
Think that was proven a long time ago. He's been sacked from 2 previous jobs for lying. Don't think he is expected to be honest in his current job though.

Bill Buxton
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:53:29 PM »
It was reported in the Times in November 2020 that Johnson went into a room and made a speech wishing the departing Lee Cain well. At the time nobody made anything of it. Now its mega news. Not really. Get over it.Johnson is not going anywhere. By the way I have no time for Johnson whatsoever.