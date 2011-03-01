Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Our Prime Minister  (Read 102 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 694



« on: Yesterday at 06:08:09 PM »
Is now utterly proven to be a bare-faced liar

If your are happy with that, stand up. If you are happy for our country to be led by him, stand up.

Deflection not allowed

Piece of shit.
headset
Posts: 5 258


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:59:56 PM »
more to the point = has anybody dared order him a taxi yet! monkey
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 679



« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:49:45 PM »
Think that was proven a long time ago. He's been sacked from 2 previous jobs for lying. Don't think he is expected to be honest in his current job though. 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 694



« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:50:29 PM »
Plenty, but he refuses to get in the bastards  :alf:
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 538


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:53:29 PM »
It was reported in the Times in November 2020  that Johnson went into a room and made a speech wishing the departing Lee Cain well. At the time nobody made anything of it. Now its mega news. Not really. Get over it.Johnson is not going anywhere. By the way I have no time for Johnson whatsoever.
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 470


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:23:16 PM »
He's just horrible slippery twat who just seems to keep getting away with it, like his wife beating Dad. I remember when he first appeared on HIGNFY and everyone thought he'd be nothing more than some fringe, comedy soundbite mumbler rolled out to deflect attention from the grown ups. Got that wrong!
