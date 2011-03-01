Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
May 24, 2022, 04:23:23 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Our Prime Minister
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Our Prime Minister (Read 102 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 694
Our Prime Minister
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:08:09 PM »
Is now utterly proven to be a bare-faced liar
If your are happy with that, stand up. If you are happy for our country to be led by him, stand up.
Deflection not allowed
Piece of shit.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 258
Re: Our Prime Minister
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 06:59:56 PM »
more to the point = has anybody dared order him a taxi yet!
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 679
Re: Our Prime Minister
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:49:45 PM »
Think that was proven a long time ago. He's been sacked from 2 previous jobs for lying. Don't think he is expected to be honest in his current job though.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 694
Re: Our Prime Minister
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 08:50:29 PM »
Plenty, but he refuses to get in the bastards
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 538
Re: Our Prime Minister
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:53:29 PM »
It was reported in the Times in November 2020 that Johnson went into a room and made a speech wishing the departing Lee Cain well. At the time nobody made anything of it. Now its mega news. Not really. Get over it.Johnson is not going anywhere. By the way I have no time for Johnson whatsoever.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 470
Re: Our Prime Minister
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:23:16 PM »
He's just horrible slippery twat who just seems to keep getting away with it, like his wife beating Dad. I remember when he first appeared on HIGNFY and everyone thought he'd be nothing more than some fringe, comedy soundbite mumbler rolled out to deflect attention from the grown ups. Got that wrong!
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...