May 24, 2022, 04:23:16 AM
Ben Gibson back to Boro?
« on: Yesterday at 03:15:11 PM »
muted rumours - i can't see it myself like.

i doubt we could afford him with 2yr left on his contract unless it's a loan and, I doubt Norwich would agree to that.

he is the type of left-footer at the back that would suit us i would take him back - I just can't see it myself in reality- most players go back home for the last move of their career - if he was out of contract I could see it happening.

That's the only bad thing about Norwich & Burnley coming down and needing a bit of a re-build they will be in the market for the same players as us due to our needs for a bit of a squad re-build  - so will likely blow us out of the water 'money wise' in any head to head for players.

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/nathan-wood-recalls-impact-role-24022438
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:20:33 PM »
Not happening
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:26:59 PM »
Sometimes it just doesn't work out when a player moves. Prime example was Kerny, never the player he was under Lennie for us.
