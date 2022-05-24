headset

Ben Gibson back to Boro?



i doubt we could afford him with 2yr left on his contract unless it's a loan and, I doubt Norwich would agree to that.



he is the type of left-footer at the back that would suit us i would take him back - I just can't see it myself in reality- most players go back home for the last move of their career - if he was out of contract I could see it happening.



That's the only bad thing about Norwich & Burnley coming down and needing a bit of a re-build they will be in the market for the same players as us due to our needs for a bit of a squad re-build - so will likely blow us out of the water 'money wise' in any head to head for players.



