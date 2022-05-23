Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 23, 2022, 07:15:46 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Lefty Scum in meltdown over the union flag  (Read 161 times)
0 Members and 5 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 634


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:33:42 AM »
Comparing regent street to something out of nazi germany  souey :alf:

Love the fact that the huge swell of pride in our country, it's flag and it's institutions gets right up those cunts noses.

GSTQ
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 634


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:59:20 AM »

Link would help  rava

https://twitter.com/StephenJamesGBR/status/1528295204012408832
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 258


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:18:58 PM »
monkey

the queens' jubilee will kill the miserable moaning bastards, especially that lot OTR....


at least it might keep any miserable bastards in the house for the celebrations :ukfist:
 
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 466


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:28:15 PM »
I'm happy about it, first time in years my birthday plans won't get fecked up as they've moved from the end of May. So I can get away for a nice uncrowded, reasonably priced couple of days by the Sea!
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 466


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:28:24 PM »
I'm happy about it, first time in years my birthday plans won't get fecked up as they've moved from the end of May. So I can get away for a nice uncrowded, reasonably priced couple of days by the Sea!
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 258


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:01:36 PM »
wish you a good day in advance young man....:beer:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 