May 23, 2022, 07:15:46 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Lefty Scum in meltdown over the union flag
Author
Topic: Lefty Scum in meltdown over the union flag (Read 161 times)
Bernie
Posts: 7 634
Lefty Scum in meltdown over the union flag
Comparing regent street to something out of nazi germany
Love the fact that the huge swell of pride in our country, it's flag and it's institutions gets right up those cunts noses.
GSTQ
Bernie
Posts: 7 634
Re: Lefty Scum in meltdown over the union flag
Link would help
https://twitter.com/StephenJamesGBR/status/1528295204012408832
headset
Posts: 5 258
Re: Lefty Scum in meltdown over the union flag
the queens' jubilee will kill the miserable moaning bastards, especially that lot OTR....
at least it might keep any miserable bastards in the house for the celebrations
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 466
Re: Lefty Scum in meltdown over the union flag
I'm happy about it, first time in years my birthday plans won't get fecked up as they've moved from the end of May. So I can get away for a nice uncrowded, reasonably priced couple of days by the Sea!
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 466
Re: Lefty Scum in meltdown over the union flag
headset
Posts: 5 258
Re: Lefty Scum in meltdown over the union flag
wish you a good day in advance young man....
