Bernie

Posts: 7 634 Lefty Scum in meltdown over the union flag « on: Today at 08:33:42 AM »



Love the fact that the huge swell of pride in our country, it's flag and it's institutions gets right up those cunts noses.



GSTQ Comparing regent street to something out of nazi germanyLove the fact that the huge swell of pride in our country, it's flag and it's institutions gets right up those cunts noses.GSTQ

headset

Re: Lefty Scum in meltdown over the union flag « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:18:58 PM »



the queens' jubilee will kill the miserable moaning bastards, especially that lot OTR....





at least it might keep any miserable bastards in the house for the celebrations



the queens' jubilee will kill the miserable moaning bastards, especially that lot OTR....at least it might keep any miserable bastards in the house for the celebrations